Actor-couple sentenced to 1 year imprisonment in cheque bounce case

Actor-politician R Sarath Kumar and his wife Radhika and another person were on Wednesday sentenced to undergo one year imprisonment in connection with a cheque bounce case.

A Special Court constituted for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs, which passed the conviction order, however, kept it in abeyance for 30 days following an appeal from the accused.

Both are actors while Kumar, head of the political party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, is also a former MP and ex-MLA.

According to film financing firm Radiance Media Private Limited, Magic Frames company, in which Kumar, Radhika and Listin Stephen were partners, had borrowed Rs 1.50 crore.

Later, Kumar had obtained a hand loan of Rs 50 lakh from the firm.

In return, they had issued cheques. When the cheques were presented for realisation, they all bounced.

Following a complaint from the firm, cases were filed against the accused.

They had moved the Madras High Court challenging the criminal proceedings pending against them before the Saidapet fast track court.

However, the court had refused to quash it in May 2019. Instead, the judge had directed the Saidapet court to complete the trial within a stipulated period.

In the meantime, the case was transferred to the Special Court for MP/MLAs here.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, presiding officer N Alicia recorded the submissions of the counsel for the plaintiff and defendants and sentenced the three to one year imprisonment for offences under Sections 138 and 141 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

