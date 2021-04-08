Renewed U.S. aid to Palestinians 'consistent' with U.S. law -State Dept spokesman

Renewed U.S. aid to Palestinians 'consistent' with U.S. law -State Dept spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:39 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said aid to the Palestinians that the Biden administration renewed on Wednesday was "absolutely consistent" with relevant U.S. law.
U.S. development partners in the West Bank and Gaza have "aggressive risk mitigation systems" in place to ensure assistance goes to those intended, Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bank
- U.S.
- Palestinians
- Gaza
- Biden
- U.S. State Department
- Ned Price
ALSO READ
UN, US, Russia and EU meet virtually on Israel, Palestinians
Mexico, U.S. discuss migrant protections amid new deterrence push
North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue
FACTBOX-Decades of calls for gun control in U.S., but little action
North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue