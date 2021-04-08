Left Menu

Odisha: Public access restricted to govt offices in districts with high COVID-19 infection rate

The Odisha Government on Wednesday restricted public access to government offices in districts with a high incidence of COVID-19 infection rate, particularly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

08-04-2021
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government on Wednesday restricted public access to government offices in districts with a high incidence of COVID-19 infection rate, particularly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued an order restricting public access to Government Offices and conduct of meetings in view of the resurgence of COVID-19 in the State.

According to the order, there shall be a restriction on public access to the Government Offices particularly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities and districts where the incidence of COVID infection is high. Only in extremely urgent cases, entry will be permitted in a Govt office based on approval of the senior-most official and for redressal of public grievances, intensive use of e-Abhijog portal will be made, said the order.

The order discouraged physical meetings, unless urgent and necessary and stated that meetings should be held online, as far as possible. It further mentioned that during physical meetings, a minimum distance of 2 metres should be maintained. Official works will be managed, as far as practical, by use of virtual means, the order said.

As per the order, the Administrative Departments have been asked to communicate the aforementioned instructions to respective sub-ordinate and field offices for proper implementation of the COVID protocol. Odisha reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 266 recoveries and one death, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

The total number of cases stood at 3,44,647 yesterday. There were 4,225 active cases while 3,38,416 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday. The death toll on Wednesday stood at 1,923. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

