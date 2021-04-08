Britain concerned by Northern Ireland violence- UK minister

British health secretary Matt Hancock said he was concerned by scenes of violence seen in Northern Ireland last night, when crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones.

"Of course we're concerned. The route out of this is dialogue and I'd encourage all sides to engage in that dialogue," Hancock told Sky News on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)