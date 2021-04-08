Delhi Health Minister says 4-5 days Covid-19 vaccine stock left, demands more from Centre

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine stock will last for the next four to five days. "The vaccination drive is going well in Delhi. We received some vaccines yesterday. We have stock for four to five days. We have demanded more and we will get it," he said.

When asked about the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare letter to Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, asking them to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately for improving the COVID-19 vaccination drives in their state/UT, Jain said the Centre is doing politics over vaccination. "Centre is doing politics over vaccination. We should fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. Centre was alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre's hospitals. This isn't an issue, the issue is that we have to vaccinate more and more people soon," he said.

Jain further said that out of the total vaccination done in Delhi, ''only 30 per cent to 40 per cent was done in the central government's hospitals". He also informed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the central government urging to open vaccination for all. "We have made two more requests that vaccination should be allowed at least for all adults. Secondly, it should be allowed even at camp settings and not only at healthcare facilities," he added.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am, starting from Tuesday. The curfew rule will remain implemented till April 30. Delhi reported 5,506 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday. The national capital has 19,455 active cases currently.

Jain said the Covid-19 cases are doubling weekly. "The positivity rate in Delhi is 6 per cent. It is higher in urban areas and lowers in rural areas... The mortality rate is 0.4 per cent," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)