Committed to celebrate 400th Prakash Purab in befitting manner, says Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday took part in a meeting of the high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:09 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday took part in a meeting of the high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. "In a meeting of High-level Committee regarding 400th Prakash Purab celebrations of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. We are all committed to celebrate this momentous occasion in a befitting manner," the Chief Minister tweeted.
The meeting was held through video conferencing in which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance. In the meeting, all discussed the year-long calendar of events planned to mark this special occasion, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.
The HLC was constituted by the Centre on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans and programs related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur along with supervision of the events. The HLC has 70 members including the Prime Minister as Chairman. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
