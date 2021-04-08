Four labourers electrocuted at construction site

Four labourers electrocuted at construction sitePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:04 IST
Four migrant labourers including one from Jharkhand have been electrocuted at Anekal bordering Tamil Nadu in the city while erecting a pandal, police said.
According to police, the incident took place at Indlabele in Anekal Taluk on Wednesday where the groundbreaking ceremony of a multi-storey residential building was held.
The iron structure was being laid beneath a high tension wire, when a pole came in touch with the wire resulting in their death.
Two others who sustained injuries have been admitted to the hospital.
The deceased were migrant workers.
While three were from different parts of Karnataka, one was from Jharkhand.
The Anekal police have registered a case and began investigations.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI
