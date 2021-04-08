Left Menu

CBI arrests 2 persons in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has arrested two persons in an alleged bribery case of Rs 10 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:41 IST
CBI arrests 2 persons in Rs 10 lakh bribery case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has arrested two persons in an alleged bribery case of Rs 10 lakh. According to the CBI, the arrested accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbag Singh.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to two days of police custody. The CBI has registered a case of bribery at Chandigarh on a complaint alleging that a private person was demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for disposing of a complaint received against the complainant in the office of DSP Zirakpur.

"CBI laid a trap and the private person was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. After accepting the said bribe, the accused handed over the same to another person, who was accompanying him. The person was also caught," the probe agency said. It has also been alleged that an amount of Rs 12.5 lakh was earlier delivered by the complainant to the accused.

The agency carried out searches at three premises of the accused in Punjab's Zirakpur and Haryana's Jind and Kaithal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

Congolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, its mayor and witnesses said.Hundreds of youths have been protesting in several ...

WRAPUP 3-Eleven killed as Myanmar protesters fight troops with handmade guns, firebombs - media

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar fought back with handmade guns and firebombs against a crackdown by security forces in a town in the northwest but at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media reported on Thursday.Initially, ...

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...

Protests break out after murder of kidnapped woman in Kyrgyzstan

Hundreds of people rallied in front of Kyrgyzstans interior ministry on Thursday to demand the resignation of its leadership for what they called police inaction over the murder of a kidnapped woman. Aizada Kanatbekova, 27, was kidnapped on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021