LK Advani takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday here at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Advani took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 9.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS."Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," tweeted PM Modi. Fresh COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Thursday, surpassing the 1.26 lakh mark in a single day.According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,29,28,574.

With 685 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,66,862. As many as 9,01,98,673 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)