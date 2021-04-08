Left Menu

LK Advani takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday here at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:58 IST
LK Advani takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday here at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Advani took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 9.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS."Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," tweeted PM Modi. Fresh COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India on Thursday, surpassing the 1.26 lakh mark in a single day.According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,29,28,574.

With 685 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,66,862. As many as 9,01,98,673 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chartered flight from Macao carries stranded passengers home

About 50 people of various nationalities boarded a chartered flight from Macao to Malaysia on Thursday after many were stranded for months by the pandemic and border restrictions.The flight to Kuala Lumpur was organized by Malaysias consula...

CSIR-CMERI develops Oxygen enrichment unit to remove nitrogen from air

An Oxygen enrichment unit is a device, which concentrates the oxygen from the air around us by selectively removing nitrogen to supply oxygen-enriched air. The concentrated Oxygen is delivered to the patients, having respiratory diseases, t...

Uttarakhand: 'Drunk' man lynched for entering pandal near temple

A 29-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob that accused him of entering a pandal where a religious ceremony was in progress in an inebriated condition, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Durga Mandir...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

Congolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, its mayor and witnesses said.Hundreds of youths have been protesting in several ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021