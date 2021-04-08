7,437 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours

Delhi reported a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases by registering as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday evening. 5,506 cases were reported on Wednesday. Thursday's spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 COVID-19 cases were registered.

As per the daily health bulletin, the total positive cases in the city now stand at 6,98,005, including 23,181 active cases and 6,63,667 recoveries. So far, 11,157 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. A total of 91,770 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 52,696 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 39,074 Rapid antigen tests, as per the health department.

The total tests per million in Delhi stands at 8,03,009. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine stock was only enough to last another four-five days.

"The vaccination drive is going well in Delhi. We received some vaccines yesterday. We have stock for four to five days. We have demanded more and we will get it," he said. In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital till April 30. The government has, however, said, there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)