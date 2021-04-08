Left Menu

Probe launched over allegations of attack by cops on Shamli BJP leader

Police have launched an investigation after a Shamli BJP leader alleged that some policemen fired at him in the Kandhla area two days ago.Ashwini Panwar has also accused police of torturing him in custody.Shamli BJP district president Satendra Tomar condemned the incident.In the video footage that has surfaced so far, some policemen are seen firing at BJP leader Ashwini Pawar, he claimed.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:39 IST
Probe launched over allegations of attack by cops on Shamli BJP leader

Police have launched an investigation after a Shamli BJP leader alleged that some policemen fired at him in the Kandhla area two days ago.

Ashwini Panwar has also accused police of torturing him in custody.

Shamli BJP district president Satendra Tomar condemned the incident.

''In the video footage that has surfaced so far, some policemen are seen firing at BJP leader Ashwini Pawar,'' he claimed. Meanwhile, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav said, ''Ailum resident Ashwini Panwar has made serious allegations against policemen. The investigation of the entire case has been handed over to an ASP.'' ''The CCTV footage and other evidence are being collected,'' he said, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report. Panwar had alleged that around 8 pm on Tuesday night, some people, possibly policemen, surrounded his car near a filling station in the Kandhla area and started firing at him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India, US to pursue ways to deepen their partnership on climate, clean energy

India and the US will pursue ways in which they can deepen their partnership on climate and clean energy, the Biden administration said on Thursday after Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called on Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against 3 narco-traffickers

The NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and channelling the proceeds through hawala to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation Kha...

Mexican Senate leader suggests postponing debate on landmark cannabis bill

Mexicos Senate majority leader said on Thursday lawmakers may postpone the debate on a landmark bill that would decriminalize cannabis, a potential setback to creating one of the worlds largest markets for the plant. The bill, already appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021