Probe launched over allegations of attack by cops on Shamli BJP leader

Police have launched an investigation after a Shamli BJP leader alleged that some policemen fired at him in the Kandhla area two days ago.

Ashwini Panwar has also accused police of torturing him in custody.

Shamli BJP district president Satendra Tomar condemned the incident.

''In the video footage that has surfaced so far, some policemen are seen firing at BJP leader Ashwini Pawar,'' he claimed. Meanwhile, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav said, ''Ailum resident Ashwini Panwar has made serious allegations against policemen. The investigation of the entire case has been handed over to an ASP.'' ''The CCTV footage and other evidence are being collected,'' he said, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report. Panwar had alleged that around 8 pm on Tuesday night, some people, possibly policemen, surrounded his car near a filling station in the Kandhla area and started firing at him.

