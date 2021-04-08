French drug company Servier to lodge appeal in weight-loss pill case

French drug company Servier to lodge appeal in weight-loss pill caseReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:48 IST
French drugmaker Servier said on Thursday it will lodge an appeal against a Paris court's decision that found the company guilty of manslaughter and deception in the weight-loss pill Mediator case.
The court has also fined the company 2.7 million euros ($3.21 million).
($1 = 0.8399 euros)
