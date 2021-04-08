French drug company Servier to lodge appeal in weight-loss pill case

French drugmaker Servier said on Thursday it will lodge an appeal against a Paris court's decision that found the company guilty of manslaughter and deception in the weight-loss pill Mediator case.

The court has also fined the company 2.7 million euros ($3.21 million).

