France welcomes U.S. proposals to unblock global tax negotiations

France welcomes U.S. proposals to unblock global tax negotiationsReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:06 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed on Thursday the latest U.S. proposals to unblock international negotiations on taxing cross-border commerce, which he said were a good starting point.
Speaking to reporters, Le Maire also said that he was open to global minimum corporate tax rate above the 12.5% under disucssion so far in the negotiations after Washington proposed a rate of 21%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
