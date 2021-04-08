France welcomes U.S. proposals to unblock global tax negotiations

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed on Thursday the latest U.S. proposals to unblock international negotiations on taxing cross-border commerce, which he said were a good starting point.

Speaking to reporters, Le Maire also said that he was open to global minimum corporate tax rate above the 12.5% under disucssion so far in the negotiations after Washington proposed a rate of 21%.

