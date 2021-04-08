Left Menu

CM tells collectors to hand over unused state properties to Mission Shakti Mahasanghs

This initiative will be beneficial in strengthening the quiet movement of mothers, he said.The state government has set up a separate Mission Shakti department last month with the aim to empower women SHGs socially and economically.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:18 IST
CM tells collectors to hand over unused state properties to Mission Shakti Mahasanghs

To empower women in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed all district collectors to hand over unused state properties in different districts, blocks and panchayats to Mission Shakti Mahasanghs within two months.

Mission Shakti Mahasanghs (apex body of women self help groups) are working at the district, block and panchayat levels.

The chief minister said that there are many unused government properties like government buildings, shops, ponds in panchayats, blocks and districts.

Mentioning that Mission Shakti members can utilise these properties for the social and economic development if handed over to them, Patnaik said that common people will be benefited and mothers of Mission Shakti can utilise these in financial activities.

He said that empowerment of women has always been the priority of the state government. Mission Shakti has become the torchbearer of transformation. This initiative will be beneficial in strengthening the quiet movement of mothers, he said.

The state government has set up a separate Mission Shakti department last month with the aim to empower women SHGs socially and economically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens

Technology shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserves vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq...

Noida Police attaches 56 illegally constructed flats worth Rs 22 cr in Shahberi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday said it has attached 56 flats constructed illegally by a private firm and estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore in Greater Noidas Shahberi.The action against Satyam Real Builders Private Limited foll...

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made false and deceptive statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules.The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021