UP HC junks plea to defer UP Panchayat polls amid Covid-19 surge

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea to defer the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls amid a surge in the coronavirus cases saying the state government has already declared an anti-Covid protocol for the elections. "While notifying elections for the Panchayat Raj Institutions, the state government has already declared a protocol to adhere during the poll campaign and polling," a division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery said, dismissing the plea made by advocate Amit Upadhyay.

"This court has also issued certain directions in a Public Interest Litigation relating to the corona pandemic for the state government to follow during the entire process of elections," the bench pointed out.

"All necessary care as such shall be taken by the state government to prevent the spread of infection during the Panchayat Raj elections. Hence, the PIL is dismissed," the bench ruled.

The plea was made by advocate Upadhyay, seeking a direction to the state government to defer Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election scheduled from April 15, 2021.

The advocate had contended that it would be against the public interest to hold the Panchayat elections in rural areas amid the massive surge in coronavirus infection in different parts of the state.

"We do not find any merit in the argument advanced," the bench, however, said.

