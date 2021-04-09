State Dept says preparations underway for Afghan conference in Istanbul

State Dept says preparations underway for Afghan conference in IstanbulReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 00:01 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday said preparations were underway for a conference in Turkey to help Afghan negotiators make progress in their talks. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops in Afghanistan that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump.
Biden's administration has sought to build international pressure on the Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
