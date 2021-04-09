Central Texas shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded, police say

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting at an industrial park in central Texas on Thursday, police said, the latest in several episodes of deadly mass gun violence in the United States over the past three weeks. Lieutenant Jason James, a spokesman for the police department in Bryan, Texas, said in a telephone interview broadcast by CNN that the shooting unfolded at a business where "there were a lot of employees inside."

City Police Chief Eric Buske later told reporters the gunman was apparently an employee of the business where the shooting took place, Kent Moore Cabinets, and that he believed the suspect had been taken into custody. The shooting left one person dead at the scene and four others struck by gunfire, the chief said. A fifth person was taken to the hospital suffering from an apparent asthma attack, according to Buske.

The violence follows a string of more than a half-dozen deadly mass shootings across the United States since mid-March, including rampages that killed eight people at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy in Orange, California. On Wednesday, a former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.

The latest shooting in Texas on Thursday came hours after President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle a surge in U.S. gun violence in recent years.

