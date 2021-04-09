Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violationReuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:43 IST
Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organizing a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.
The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352) police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference. ($1 = 8.5029 Norwegian crowns)
