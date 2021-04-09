Left Menu

5 held for kidnapping 3-year-old girl in outer Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:14 IST
5 held for kidnapping 3-year-old girl in outer Delhi: Police

Five people, including a couple, were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a three-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said on Friday.

Ravi (26), his wife Santosh (25), Mahesh (25), Guddan (26) and Ramprasad (36) were arrested and the child was safely recovered and handed over to her parents, the police said, adding that an amount of Rs 84,500 was also recovered from the accused.

On Tuesday, the victim's mother reported that at around 8.30 pm, her daughter was playing with other children in a park in front of her house while she was busy with household work and subsequently, she went missing, the police said.

A case was registered and while scanning through the footage obtained from over 50 CCTV cameras, the police noticed a couple carrying a child, a senior officer said.

The couple were identified as Ravi and his wife Santosh and they were nabbed on April 7, but the child could not be found at their residence in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, he added.

''During interrogation, Santosh told the police that he had got a job as a patient attendant at a house through Mahesh, who works as a ward boy at a private hospital, but after the patient recovered, he lost his job and was in a financial crisis.

''When he approached Mahesh for help, the latter offered him Rs 50,000 if he could arrange for a child aged up to five years,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

When Mahesh was questioned, he disclosed that Ram Prasad, who also works as a ward boy with him at the hospital, asked him to arrange for a child for adoption for his sister Guddan, who is separated from her husband and is under mental depression, the officer said.

Mahesh made a plan to kidnap a child through Ravi and Santosh and demanded Rs one Lakh for the same from Ram Prasad. After the girl was kidnapped, she was handed over to Guddan in exchange for the promised cash, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...

Soccer-Villa post 99.2 million pounds loss due to COVID-19 impact

Aston Villa suffered losses of 99.2 million pounds 136.23 million in the 2019-20 season as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their finances, the Premier League club said on Friday. The club spent 155.9 million pounds in new recruits after they were...

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Na...

Protesting farmers to block KMP-KGP expressway for 24 hours from Saturday morning

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protesting at Delhi borders will block the key Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning.Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be bloc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021