5 held for kidnapping 3-year-old girl in outer Delhi: Police

Five people, including a couple, were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a three-year-old girl in outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said on Friday.

Ravi (26), his wife Santosh (25), Mahesh (25), Guddan (26) and Ramprasad (36) were arrested and the child was safely recovered and handed over to her parents, the police said, adding that an amount of Rs 84,500 was also recovered from the accused.

On Tuesday, the victim's mother reported that at around 8.30 pm, her daughter was playing with other children in a park in front of her house while she was busy with household work and subsequently, she went missing, the police said.

A case was registered and while scanning through the footage obtained from over 50 CCTV cameras, the police noticed a couple carrying a child, a senior officer said.

The couple were identified as Ravi and his wife Santosh and they were nabbed on April 7, but the child could not be found at their residence in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, he added.

''During interrogation, Santosh told the police that he had got a job as a patient attendant at a house through Mahesh, who works as a ward boy at a private hospital, but after the patient recovered, he lost his job and was in a financial crisis.

''When he approached Mahesh for help, the latter offered him Rs 50,000 if he could arrange for a child aged up to five years,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

When Mahesh was questioned, he disclosed that Ram Prasad, who also works as a ward boy with him at the hospital, asked him to arrange for a child for adoption for his sister Guddan, who is separated from her husband and is under mental depression, the officer said.

Mahesh made a plan to kidnap a child through Ravi and Santosh and demanded Rs one Lakh for the same from Ram Prasad. After the girl was kidnapped, she was handed over to Guddan in exchange for the promised cash, the officer said.

