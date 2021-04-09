DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 9

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, APRIL 9 ** CAIRO - Tunisian President Kais Saied will visit Egypt.

** DAKAR, Senegal - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar. ** PRAGUE - Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic will hold a news conference after holding talks with Russia's RDIF over Sputnik vaccine supplies. - 0830 GMT ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel macron meets his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace - 1100 GMT

NEW DELHI - Kazakhstan Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev is on a four-day visit to India for bilateral talks. (To Apr. 10) NEW DELHI - Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed is in India for a 4-day official working visit. (To Apr. 10) NEW YORK CITY, United States - Informal public virtual meeting of U.N. Security Council members on Myanmar, hosted by Britain. - 1400 GMT GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON D.C. - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings (to April 11). SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 10 ** JERUSALEM/BERLIN/BELGIUM/LONDON - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters in Belgium and Britain. ISTANBUL - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

ALGIERS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits Algeria. SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 11th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 11

** TEHRAN - Prime Minister of South Korea Chung Sye-kyun will visit Iran for talks on bilateral ties and other issues. (To Apr. 13) FRANCE – 10th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab.

ABIDJAN – 10th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile.

ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 12

NEW YORK - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meetings of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 15) CAIRO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Egypt, meets President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

DUBLIN - EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni speaks at Irish conference - 0900 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 13 TEHRAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Tehran, Iran, at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the "EU Agenda to tackle organized crime (2021-2025)" and on a new "EU strategy towards the eradication of trafficking in human beings." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 15

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 108th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 16

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Serbia's Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic in Moscow. WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet U.S. President Joe Biden.

VATICAN CITY – 94th birthday of Pope Benedict. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 18

CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds legislative election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 19 PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Spain.

OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the first federal budget in two years that will offer the support needed to those struggling during the pandemic, plus a plan to boost growth as it recedes – 2000 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 11th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 95th birthday.

PARIS – 60th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 22

GLOBAL - Earth Day. PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 23

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 25

GERMANY - German state of Turingia (Thueringen) holds state elections. GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 26 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2021 (to May 2). NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 GENEVA - United Nations calls meeting of Greece, Britain, Turkey and the two rival sides on ethnically partitioned Cyprus to establish whether there is common ground for resumption of peace talks. (To April 29) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 ** VIENNA – 16th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting Via videoconference.

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 23rd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 29

LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 30

DJIBOUTI - President election. BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 4 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTUGAL – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit. PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 10 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30) BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18 LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21).

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 20

VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 28

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

