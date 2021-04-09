Two killed in lightning strike in UP's Bhadohi

Two brothers were on Friday killed after lightning struck them in Chandrapur village in Aurai area, police said. Rivyanshu (13) and his cousin brother Shivam Yadav (12) were taking a bath at a hand-pump when lightning struck them, SDM, Ashish Mishra said. The body of victims have been sent for the postmortem examination, he said, adding that the family of victims will be given due financial assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)