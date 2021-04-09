Left Menu

Army jawan shot at by militants in J&K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:13 IST
Militants on Friday shot at and injured an Army jawan, who was on leave, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The ultras shot the jawan outside his residence at Goriwan in the Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.

He said the injured jawan has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

