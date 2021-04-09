Man arrested for killing landlord in Delhi's Wazirabad

A 29-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for allegedly killing his landlord after he ''misbehaved'' with his wife and brother in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said on Friday.

After killing his landlord, the accused, identified as Ravinder, along with his family fled to his native village in Aligarh.

A raid was conducted in Aligarh and he was apprehended on Wednesday, police said.

Giving details of the incident, police said Sonu, the landlord, visited Ravinder's house in Wazirabad on April 4 and asked him for liquor.

Later when Ravinder returned home with alcohol, he found out that Sonu had ''misbehaved'' with his wife and younger brother in his absence.

This led to an argument between the two. Sonu fled from the house but Ravinder followed him and killed him near Ram Ghat, police added.

Next day, police recovered Sonu's body after a passerby informed them, a senior police official said.

Sonu's family told police that he had left home with his scooty. Later, the scooty was found parked at Baba colony.

The accused was identified through the CCTV footage in which he was seen along with the victim's scooty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

A case of murder was registered against Ravinder, the DCP said.

According to the police, the accused was previously found involved in a case of accident registered at Alipur police station, while two criminal cases were earlier registered against Sonu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)