Man in HC seeks prohibiting media from publicising his matrimonial row

A man, whose wife alleged that he said 'triple talaq' to her, urged the Delhi High Court on Friday to pass directions prohibiting further publication in the media about his matrimonial row, claiming that it has affected his reputation. The petitioner has moved the high court after a news report regarding his matrimonial row with his wife was picked up and circulated on TV channels and online portals of various media houses.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Centre, various media houses including ANI, Press Council of India, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and web services company Yahoo seeking their stand on the man's plea.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Sanjeev Agarwal, has claimed that the primary source of the news report in question was ANI and other media houses picked it up from that news agency.

Agarwal told the high court that the news report was totally different from what had transpired in the subordinate court.

He also argued that there was a police report which stated that nothing as alleged by the wife has occurred.

The petitioner has contended that he and his wife belong to the Shia sect of Muslims and saying 'talaq' thrice for divorce was not valid in their religion.

The court, while issuing notice in the matter, observed that the petition ''raises the issue of privacy in respect of matrimonial matters''.

''The petitioner is praying that there should be a prohibition against publishing any news pertaining to his matrimonial dispute with his wife,'' the court noted.

The petition has sought a direction to the Centre to ''draft, formulate and implement rules, regulations or guidelines to impose reasonable restrictions on circulation and publication of news items pertaining to private disputes or matrimonial matters sub judice before a court''. It has also sought directions to the media houses ''not to circulate, print, publish, display or air any news pertaining to the matrimonial matters and disputes between the petitioner and his wife and children'' which are pending in the subordinate courts.

The plea also seeks directions to the media houses, including ANI, to delete the news reports already published and circulated by them regarding his matrimonial dispute.

