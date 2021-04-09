Myanmar military reject visit by U.N. envoy, says U.S.

Myanmar's military has turned down a request by U.N. special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener to visit the country, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"We must insist that military authorities allow the U.N. special envoy to visit Burma without preconditions," Thomas-Greenfield told an informal meeting of U.N. Security Council members on Myammar. "We heard from her today that they have turned down her visit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)