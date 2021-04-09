Left Menu

HC closes PIL against Palaniswami and Panneerselvam

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:50 IST
Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday closed a PIL petition, which among other things, sought to declare as null and void the 'posting' of O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami as Coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively, of the ruling AIADMK.

Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy.

The main prayer of the petitioner G Sundaram of Kanagakurchi in Salem district was for a direction to the AIADMK to hold an intra-party election to select co-ordinators and high-level executive members and other members as per Rule-30 (ii) of AIADMK Party Rules and Regulations, much before the election to the state Assembly.

When the matter came up today, the counsel appearing for the Election Commission told the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the EC had issued a communication to the AIADMK in this connection.

The party had prayed for more time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He also pointed out that the election to the Tamil Nadu Assembly has just concluded on April 6.

Holding that no order can be passed on the issue at this stage, the bench closed the PIL.

