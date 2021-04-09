Delhi: Five-yr-old boy dies in fire at slum cluster
The deceased was identified as Ajmer, a resident of the Bengali Basti slum cluster, they said. The headman of the slum cluster, Anarul, stated that there were 24 shanties, he said. Further investigation in this matter is in progress, he said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:14 IST
A five-year-old boy died in a fire at a slum cluster in the Rohini area here on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ajmer, a resident of the Bengali Basti slum cluster, they said. The fire had engulfed 24 shanties of the cluster and 12 fire tenders were deployed, according to police.
Ajmer was rescued and taken to the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared the child brought dead, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the crime team was called at the spot and it carried out inspection. The headman of the slum cluster, Anarul, stated that there were 24 shanties, he said. “A case has been registered under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in this matter is in progress,” he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
