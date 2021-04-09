Illegal arms-making unit busted in UP's Hathras

Over a dozen firearms were seized after an illegal arms-manufacturing unit was busted and one person arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said on Friday.

The illegal unit was located in the Hathras Gate police station area and busted during a raid by the police and a special operation group (SOG), Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

“The raid was carried out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday during which the illegal arms-manufacturing unit was unearthed. A total of 14 firearms, four incomplete firearms along with some ammunition was seized from the spot,” Jaiswal said.

One person, identified as Satish Chandra, was held from the spot, the officer said, adding a lot of raw material used in the making of firearms was also seized.

The police and the SOG team involved in the operation has been given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for their work, the district police chief said.

