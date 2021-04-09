CBI records statement of bar owner close to Sachin Waze

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mahesh Shetty's statement was also recorded by National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier today, in connection with Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case.

The CBI on Friday, once again recorded the statement of suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the investigation on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh. The CBI had also recorded the statement of Waze on Thursday along with Param Bir Singh, Jaishri Patil and ACP Sanjay Patil.

Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. The Supreme Court, yesterday, dismissed the petitions filed by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order. Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

