Transport vehicle carrying COVID-19 vaccine breaks down in Patna

A special transport vehicle carrying the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield broke down in Patna on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:51 IST
A visual from the spot in Patna on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

A special transport vehicle carrying the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield broke down in Patna on Friday. "89,689 vials were being transported in this van. Each vial contains 10 doses," said Mukesh Kumar, pharmacist, accompanying the van carrying vaccine doses.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the order for the closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended by one week. Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended by one week, Kumar told media.

"For those from Bihar who are returning to the State due to the current COVID19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID19 at the railway stations," Kumar said. He also said, "I am in the favour of the vaccination of journalists of all age groups. They go everywhere to cover news and should be included among frontline workers." (ANI)

