IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Washington Sundar c Chris Lynn b Krunal Pandya 10 Virat Kohli lbw b Bumrah 332 Rajat Patidar b Boult 8 Glenn Maxwell c Chris Lynn b Marco Jansen 39 AB de Villiers run out 48 Shahbaz Ahmed c Krunal Pandya b Marco Jansen 1 Daniel Christian c Rahul Chahar b Bumrah 1 Kyle Jamiesonrun out 4 Harshal Patel not out 4 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: 12 (lb-2, w-9, nb-1) 12 Total: 160/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 36-1, 46-2, 98-3, 103-4, 106-5, 122-6, 152-7, 158-8.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-2, Marco Jansen 4-0-28-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-25-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-0.

