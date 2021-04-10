U.S. envoy says discussed migration, corruption with Honduras foreign minister

U.S. envoy says discussed migration, corruption with Honduras foreign ministerReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:23 IST
The U.S. special envoy to the so-called Northern Triangle group of Central American countries said on Friday he had spoken by phone to the Honduras foreign minister about migration and efforts to fight corruption.
Ricardo Zuniga recently visited the two other Northern Triangle countries, Guatemala and El Salvador, as part of an effort by U.S. President Joe Biden to address soaring levels of migration from the region.
