FYERS American Gambits and S45: A Strategic Chess Move in Capital Markets

FYERS American Gambits, a technology-driven chess team in the Global Chess League, partners with S45, India's first AI-native investment bank. This multi-year collaboration aligns with their shared values of precision and innovation, aiming to merge capital markets and competitive chess, and inspire next-gen strategic thinkers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:45 IST
The FYERS American Gambits, renowned for their analytical prowess in the Global Chess League, have welcomed S45, India's first AI-native investment bank, as a Board Co-Sponsor. Founded by Deepank Bhandari, Pankaj Harlalka, Aman Singh, and Tushar Sharma, S45 joins in a strategic move that reflects both entities' commitment to data-driven decision-making and high performance.

Since March 2025, S45 has executed five successful IPOs, showcasing their expertise in capital markets, a significant value addition to the FYERS American Gambits' ethos of clarity and precision in competitive chess. The partnership signals a convergence of the chessboard's strategic dynamics with the capital market's disciplined approach, positioning both to inspire and innovate.

This unique collaboration, announced just before the Global Chess League returns to Mumbai, represents a fusion of technology, sport, and finance, with the promise of bolstering the FYERS American Gambits' reputation as a forward-thinking franchise. The alliance is set to redefine partnerships, aiming to inspire the next generation of strategic thinkers in both arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

