Man held in fake job advertisement scam from Bengal

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police arrested a 48-year-old inter-state cyber cheat from West Bengal who allegedly duped innocent persons by placing fake job advertisements on Google, police said on Saturday. "One Samir Arvind Parekh arrested from West Bengal for duping people by placing fake job ads online. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had cheated over 25 persons for jobs abroad," said the Delhi Police.

The police have recovered four ATM debit cards, one forged Aadhar card, a PAN card and a mobile phone from the accused. Giving details about the case, the police said that a lady, who runs her own kitchen hotel home delivery along with one Mukul Rawat, saw a job advertisement for abroad as Chef on Google, accordingly, she contacted a person who offered her 2000 dollars salary to work as Chef at a restaurant in the USA.

"For this, she was asked to pay Rs 36,000 as a registration fee. Hence, she and her business partner Mukul Rawat also deposited Rs 36,000 each in an Axis Bank Account. After some time, the phone number got switched off. Hence, she reported the crime at Maidan Garhi Police Station," the police said. During the investigation, the bank statements of the beneficiary accounts revealed many other victims were also cheated by the fraudster for jobs in the USA and Canada.

On April 5, after analysis of all possible, technical inputs, the team proceeded for Kasba, Kolkata, West Bengal and started a search of the suspected person. On April 7, 2021, at about 4 pm, the DCC team apprehended one person. Further investigation revealed that the accused used to contact his victims online to provide them job abroad. He along with his one associate cheated their victims on the pretext of a registration fee, medical examination and interview.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

