Left Menu

Voting stopped in Cooch Behar polling booth after 4 killed in CISF firing

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:08 IST
Voting stopped in Cooch Behar polling booth after 4 killed in CISF firing

Voting exercise was stopped at a polling booth in Bengal's Cooch Behar district, after four persons were killed in firing by CISF personnel in its vicinity, a senior election official said.

The official also said that ''re-polling will be held in booth no 126/5 in Sitalkuchi area'' of the district, in view of the tragic incident.

''Going by the interim report of the special observer, the EC decided to stop the polling process at Jorpatki booth no 126/5 in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district. Further enquiry is on. There will be re-polling...'' he said.

At least four persons died and as many sustained injuries when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles'', the police said.

Of the four injured, one sustained bullet injury and the other three were hurt in the melee.

A preliminary report submitted at the office of CEO Ariz Aftab stated that central security forces had to open fire near a booth in Sitalkuchi in ''self defence'' as they felt threatened by a mob of 350 people that gheraoed them.

According to the official, Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of Bengal Sudeep Jain has asked for a detailed report and video grabs of the incident from Aftab.

''Jain sought to know if the security personnel were instigated by anyone,'' he said.

A senior police officer in Cooch Behar, when contacted, said a misunderstanding led to the incident.

Around 400 people had rushed to the polling station after a rumour that one person has been shot dead by central forces spread like wildfire, he said.

''A man fell unconscious at the booth and security personnel were attending to him. But a rumour soon spread that he has been shot dead. People, without understanding the situation, confronted the central forces and tried to snatch their arms. It was then they (central forces) fired in self- defence,'' the officer said.

Fourth phase of polling is underway in 44 assembly constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal.

PTI SCH RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Guru vs Chela, it will be fun: Ravi Shastri all geared up for Dhoni-Pant clash

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Saturday. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in his first gam...

Mutants, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness: Add them and you get Covid surge, say top scientists.

Why are Indias COVID-19 cases flaring up so sharply There are no clear answers but top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, a hugely susceptible population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events and the...

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS2 KA-TRANSPORT-STRIKE Union leader detained as RTC employees strike enters 4th day BelagaviKTK Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021