UP: Man killed in tiger attack

A 45-year-old man was killed by a tiger in the Dudhwa buffer zone here, officials said on Saturday.

Om Prakash (45), a resident of Dumeda village under the Tikonia kotwali police limits, was attacked by the tiger on Friday, the officials said. The body was recovered from the Manjhra Purab forests, minutes after the tiger dragged the victim into the forest area. The incident took place when Om Prakash was resting while his cattle were grazing.

A tiger hiding in the forest attacked him. The other villagers present there raised an alarm and chased the tiger. The Belrayan range forest team led by Range Officer Vimlesh Kumar rushed the spot and combed the area to recover the body. Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, Anil Kumar Patel, asked villagers to avoid grazing their cattle close to reserved forest as the area is close to the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary and movements of wild animals here is a routine affair.

