Left Menu

Maha lockdown: 1,248 fined, 386 vehicles seized in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:42 IST
Maha lockdown: 1,248 fined, 386 vehicles seized in Thane

A total of 386 vehicles were seized and 1,248 motorists fined for various violations amid the weekend lockdown in Thane city in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Balasaheb Patil said those fined could not give a valid reason why they were out on the streets in violation of lockdown norms laid down by the state government.

He said a drive was underway in all 18 traffic police divisions under Thane commissionerate to ensure the lockdown is successfully implemented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Shakib and Sunil are no different: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan on Saturday backed under-fire all-rounder Sunil Narine to deliver in the ongoing IPL and said the Trinidadian is no different from their latest acquisition, Shakib-Al-Hasan.His exploits with the bat...

India needs jobs, jabs, BJP-led government gives jumlas, jibes: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over several states talking of limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines with them and said the country needs jobs and jabs but the BJP government gives jumlas and jibes. What In...

Neetu shares throwback video of Samara's advice to late 'nana' Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video of her granddaughter Samara, which was shot when she visited her late nana and actor Rishi Kapoor in New York. Neetu hopped on to her Instagram handle to share the cute...

Dawood’s 'lieutenant' Jabir Moti to be freed from UK prison as US drops extradition request

Jabir Moti, described in court as a top lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahims D Company worldwide criminal network, is set to be freed from a London prison and fly out to Pakistan after the US dropped an extradition request for him to face drug tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021