Maha lockdown: 1,248 fined, 386 vehicles seized in Thane

A total of 386 vehicles were seized and 1,248 motorists fined for various violations amid the weekend lockdown in Thane city in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Balasaheb Patil said those fined could not give a valid reason why they were out on the streets in violation of lockdown norms laid down by the state government.

He said a drive was underway in all 18 traffic police divisions under Thane commissionerate to ensure the lockdown is successfully implemented.

