Raj govt forms panel to streamline state recruitment

The Rajasthan government has constituted a committee for ensuring time-bound and smooth functioning of the state recruitment process. The committee has been formed under the former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) chairman M L Kumawat for strengthening the entire recruitment process, including interviews, an official statement said. This committee will do a detailed study of all aspects of the recruitment process, including various service rules, and submit its report in a month. The first meeting of the committee will be held on April 13, it said. According to the statement, retired IAS officer Khemraj, Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Mahavir Prasad, Rajasthan Public Service Commission Secretary Shubham Chaudhary, retired RAS Badrinarayan, will be the members of the panel. Joint Secretary Jai Singh will be the member secretary of the committee.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently given instructions to set up the committee for reviewing various aspects related to the recruitment process. PTI AG SRY

