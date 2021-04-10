Man stabs stepmother to death in Delhi's Rohini

A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his stepmother to death here after she refused to give him money on Saturday, police said.

Shakeela was found dead inside her house in Rohini's Sector-26 area and Mohd Mustafa has been apprehended, they said.

The woman has five stepchildren. Two of them lived with her in Rohini, while the others stayed with their father Mohd Murtaza, who owns a puncture repair shop, in Bahadurgarh, police said.

Murtaza's second wife is in Bihar, they said.

''After a thorough examination of all suspects and based on circumstantial evidence, her elder stepson Mohd. Mustafa has been apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said Preliminary investigation suggests that he had a grudge against Shakeela. On Saturday morning, both of them had a fight after she refused to give him some money, he said. During the fight, Mustafa allegedly picked up a weapon and stabbed her, police said, adding that he is being questioned. Police said a case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

