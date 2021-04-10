Labourer dies after falling from under-construction bridge in Delhi's Jasola

A 40-year-old labourer died after he fell from an under-construction bridge near Jasola in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Panne Lal. He was a resident of Sanjay Camp in Okhla, they said. On Friday night, police received information that a man had fallen from the bridge near Jasola, police said. The man was taken to Apollo Hospital by police and he died on Saturday morning during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said. ''During inquiry, negligent conduct by the contractor of the bridge was found. He did not cover the stairs of the bridge with fencing or barricade and neither did he deploy any guard there for the safety of people,'' the officer said. Police said that a case has been registered against the contractor and an investigation is underway.

