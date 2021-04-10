India reports 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases, highest number since outbreak of pandemic

Left Menu

India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state in the country with 55,411 new COVID-19 cases taking the case count to 33,43,951. The state has 5,36,682 active cases.

In Delhi, where a night curfew is in place, 7,897 new COVID-19 cases were reported, along with 5,716 recoveries and 39 deaths. The total count of cases has reached 7,14,423, including 6,74,415 recoveries, 11,235 deaths and 28,773 active cases.

Karnataka reported 6,955 new COVID-19 cases, 3,350 discharges and 36 deaths. The total count of cases is 10,55,040, including 9,80,519 recoveries, 61,653 active cases and 12,849 deaths. Bengaluru Urban reported 4,384 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 6,194 new COVID-19 cases, 2,584 recoveries and 17 deaths were reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 39,778. The death toll stands at 4,767.

A total of 4,401 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Rajasthan. The count of cases has gone up to 35,86,88 and the death toll stands at 2,916. The state has 27,906 active cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and 1,053 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The state has 18,666 active cases. The death toll and recoveries stand at 7,291 and 8,95,949 respectively. Uttarakhand reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 317 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, while Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,005 new COVID-19 cases (299 from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir division). (ANI)

