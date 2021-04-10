4 cops injured in stone-pelting in J-K's Ramban

4 cops injured in stone-pelting in J-K's RambanPTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:32 IST
Four policemen were injured in heavy stone-pelting during an anti-drug drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.
One stone-pelter was arrested and the rest are being identified by the police, they said.
A police party reached Maitra area in the district after receiving input about the presence of some drug addicts and dealers there.
A heavy stone pelting started in Shiekh Mohalla at a police party in which four policemen suffered injuries, the officials said.
A case was registered at Ramban police station in connection with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
