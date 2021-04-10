FIR filed over edited video of 'crowded' CSMT station

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for circulating an edited video of an over-crowded CSMT station here, police said on Saturday.

In the clip, hundreds of passengers were seen waiting for a train.

During the investigation it came to light that the video was edited and was posted to create panic, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the CSMT GRP police station.

