Left Menu

Official: 'Accident' strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

A spokesman for Irans civilian nuclear programme says an accident has struck the electrical distribution grid of the countrys Natanz nuclear facility, without elaborating.Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident. Iran later called the incident sabotage.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 10:17 IST
Official: 'Accident' strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear programme says an "accident" has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country's Natanz nuclear facility, without elaborating.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident. A mysterious explosion in July damaged Natanz's advanced centrifuge facility. Iran later called the incident sabotage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League

One stoppage-time goal slowed Manchester Citys march to the Premier League title.Another ignited Liverpools push for the Champions League qualification positions.A day of dramatic finishes in Englands top flight began with City losing 2-1 t...

M&M to invest Rs 3,000 cr on electric vehicle business in next 3 years

Mahindra Mahindra Ltd will put in fresh investments to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore on its electric vehicles business in the next three years, while it looks for more alliances and partnerships in the vertical, according to a top company off...

What Indian tourists will find when they return to Singapore

With vaccinations against the COVID-19 well underway around the world, many are hoping that leisure and regular business travel will soon resume.According to government data compiled by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxf...

Hyundai looks to log in double-digit sales growth in 2021

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to grow in double digits this year as it anticipates demand to remain strong despite various challenges in the market, said a top company official.The automaker remains optimistic about its sales prospe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021