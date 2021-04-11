Official: 'Accident' strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear programme says an "accident" has struck the electrical distribution grid of the country's Natanz nuclear facility, without elaborating.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment Sunday, saying there were no injuries nor pollution caused by the incident. A mysterious explosion in July damaged Natanz's advanced centrifuge facility. Iran later called the incident sabotage.

