Minor boy kills younger sister after altercation in UP's Bulandshahr

A minor boy allegedly killed her younger sister following an altercation and buried the body in a forest with the help of his elder brother, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Maksudabad village under Khurja Dehat Police Station of the district and one of the accused has been apprehended, they said.

According to police, the brother-sister duo was harvesting wheat when an argument ensued between them over the cutting of the crop.

The accused hit the girl on her head repeatedly with a stick resulting in her death and hid the body near a drain in a forest with help of his elder brother, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)