UK and USA say Russia must de-escalate situation in Ukraine - UK's Raab

UK and USA say Russia must de-escalate situation in Ukraine - UK's RaabReuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 13:50 IST
Britain and the United States "firmly opposed" Russia's campaign to destabilize Ukraine and called on Russia to deescalate the situation, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
"@SecBlinken (U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken) & I agreed Russia must immediately de-escalate the situation & live up to the international commitments that it signed up to at @OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Raab said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union - The Times
Health News Roundup: Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union; WHO urges countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines and more
Britain says Myanmar violence marks new low after over 90 killed
Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union - The Times
Britain says variant booster ready by September