South Sudan’s president appoints new army chief

South Sudan’s president appoints new army chiefReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:20 IST
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has appointed General Santino Deng Wol as the new head of the army, Kiir's spokesman said on Sunday, as part of a wider reshuffle within the government.
The director-general of the security services and the deputy minister of defense were also replaced, the spokesman told Reuters. Violence is still raging in vast swathes of South Sudan a year after a peace deal was signed to end a civil war that began in 2013, according to a recent United Nations report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
