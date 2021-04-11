Chhattisgarh Naxal with Rs 1 lakh reward on his head killed

Chhattisgarh Naxal with Rs 1 lakh reward on his head killedPTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 15:41 IST
A Naxal with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said.
The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in a forest between Gaadam and Jungampal villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.
''After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of ultra Vetti Hunga was recovered from the spot, located around 400 km away from capital Raipur. An 8 mm pistol, a country-made muzzle loading gun, a 2-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Maoist bags, literature and medicines were recovered from the encounter site,'' the SP said.
Hunga was a ''militia commander'' of the outlawed Maoist movement and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said.
