Three killed in car crash in UP's Azamgarh

Three people were killed when the speeding car by which they were travelling fell into a 10-foot-deep ditch here, police said on Sunday.The accident took place on Saturday night in the Jiyanpur police station area. Police said the victims were going to the Vindhyavasini temple in Vindhyachal. He said family members of the dead have been informed about the accident.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 11-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 16:19 IST
Three people were killed when the speeding car by which they were travelling fell into a 10-foot-deep ditch here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night in the Jiyanpur police station area. Police said the victims were going to the Vindhyavasini temple in Vindhyachal. They have been identified as Ravi (30) and Rahul Chauhan, both residents of Deoria; and Anupam Singh (50), a resident of Basti district, Sagri Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

They were going to Vindhyachal (Mirzapur) via the Dohrighat-Azamgarh road when the car lost its balance in the Jiyanpur area and fell into a 10-foot-deep ditch, Tiwari said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. He said family members of the dead have been informed about the accident.

