5 rescued from blaze at house in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:34 IST
Five people were rescued from a house fire in south Delhi's Greater Kailash locality early on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A DFS official said information regarding the blaze was received at 4.18 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire originated on the first floor of the building in Greater Kailash and trapped those living above. The smoke engulfed the second floor of the building, the official said.

The fire was brought under control around 5 am, following which the rescue operation was started.

Five people were rescued safely from the second floor and they have been identified as Shivani (27), Bharat (35), Naveet (31), C R Ram (60) and Romil (57), a senior fire official said.

Police said one Ram Kumar Singh informed them at 4.21 am regarding the fire. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the air conditioner's stabilizer. All five people were rescued on time. In a separate incident, a major fire broke out at Shastri Park area of the national capital late on Saturday night, the official said.

The DFS received information about the blaze at a furniture market in Vijay Court near Shastri Park Metro Station at 12.45 am, they said.

A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that around 200 furniture shops were gutted in the incident. The fire was brought under control around 3 am and no injuries were reported in the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

